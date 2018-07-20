Former Logica and Laird boss takes over as chairman of Wincanton

Wincanton, the UK’s largest logistics firm, has appointed Dr Martin Read CBE as its new chairman with effect from August 1.

Dr Read, pictured, joins the Chippenham-headquartered firm as he steps down from the franchise board of the Lloyd’s of London insurance market, where he has served for nine years.

He has extensive and varied experience as a former chief executive of international IT services company Logica, as chairman of Laird and as a non-executive director on the boards of firms as diverse as Invensys, Aegis Group, British Airways, Boots and Asda as well as serving on the UK Government Efficiency and Reform Board.

He also chairs two government-owned companies – the Low Carbon Contracts Company and the Electricity Settlements Company – as well as the Remuneration Consultants Group and the UK Government Senior Salaries Review Body.

He spent the first seven years of his career in the container transport sector.

Wincanton’s interim chairman Stewart Oades, who took over last September following the sudden death of chairman Steve Marshall, will resume his former role as senior independent director, which he temporarily vacated during the selection process for a permanent chairman.

He said: “I am delighted to welcome Martin to our board as chairman. We have conducted a thorough, independent, external selection process and it was evident that Martin was the best candidate to become our next chairman.

“Martin’s significant experience and knowledge are a tremendous asset for Wincanton, and I look forward to working closely with him as the group moves forward.”

Dr Read added: “Wincanton has a strong position in the UK and Ireland logistics market and a good reputation for serving its customers well. I am delighted to be joining the team and helping it to deliver the company's significant potential.”

Wincanton provides supply chain services to some of the world’s largest brands across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy. These range from setting up and operating distribution networks through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage.