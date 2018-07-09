GVA bolsters South West office with raft of cross-sector appointments

Property consultancy GVA has made a number of appointments in its regional office, further strengthening its cross-discipline expertise.

Tom Harrison joins from specialist healthcare chartered surveying practice Carterwood as director in the healthcare team. Tom, who previously worked at GVA for nine years, specialises in the independent healthcare sector and works extensively on behalf of care operators, specialist brokers, private equity organisations and private investors providing agency, valuation and consultancy services throughout the UK.

Peter Woodley also joins the office in Bristol as director to work alongside Laura Stamboulieh and Guy Brett, both of whom joined GVA earlier this year and co-lead its strategic advisory platform.

Peter is a chartered surveyor with more than 30 years’ experience providing strategic solutions for a range of property matters in the private and public sectors, He was recently a lead officer for Plymouth City Council co-ordinating its One Public Estate (OPE) programme.

Daniel Smith joins GVA’s valuation team as a senior surveyor. Daniel, a chartered surveyor, has four years’ professional qualified experience, most recently having worked with Westerleigh Group, the developer and operator of crematoria and cemeteries, as asset and development manager.

Lucy Stenzel, Sally Davis and Tom Sadler all join the planning, development and regeneration team, while GVA’s building team welcomes three new starters – Jorge Fundo, a chartered architect, Alessandra Torini an architectural technologist, and Natalka Jurkiw as senior secretary.

GVA regional senior director Gordon Isgrove said: “It’s with pleasure that we welcome these new property professionals to GVA. From planning through to healthcare, we pride ourselves in offering a spread of specialist advisory areas allowing our clients to receive a lifecycle of property advice from under one roof.”

GVA employs around 1,500 in its 15 UK offices and London headquarters.