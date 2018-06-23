PwC West Business of the Year Awards sign off after 30 years with ‘winner of winners’ ceremony

Global engineering giant Renishaw has been named as the ‘winner of winners’ as the prestigious PwC West of England Business of the Year Awards marked their 30th – and last – year.

Launched in 1988 by accountants PwC to showcase the region’s top large businesses, the awards have since become the South West’s most-respected business accolades.

The rollcall of winners over the three decades reads like a who’s-who of the West’s best businesses – and to mark its final year PwC decided to invite them all to enter for the winner of winners’ title.

Wotton-under-Edge-based Renishaw, which makes innovative measuring probes and equipment used in factories across the globe, not only scooped the top award but founder Sir David McMurtry also landed the award for the region’s top CEO. Renishaw was originally named as Business of the Year in 1996.

Other previous winners represented at last night’s ceremony included Bath-based media group Future, which won in 1994, Bristol-based student accommodation developer Unite (2001), Exeter construction group Midas (2005), Trowbridge-based food producer apetito (2006), Cornish specialist pump manufacturer Watson-Marlow (2013), Swindon construction firm Beard (2014), Bude-based workshop equipment manufacturer Bott (2015), Bristol property services firm Ian Williams (2016) and last year’s winner Cornish brewery St Austell.

A full round-up of all the winners along with photos from the event, which was held at the Harbour Hotel, Bristol, will appear on Swindon Business News later this week.