Insolvency expert joins MHA Monahans’ business recovery team

Regional accountancy firm MHA Monahans, which has an office in Swindon, has appointed insolvency practitioner Dan James as a senior manager in its specialist business recovery and insolvency team.

Dan, who has more than 15 years’ experience helping companies and individuals in financial difficulty, joins the firm after 10 years at rival Begbies Traynor’s Bath office. He has also worked for large accountancy firms Grant Thornton and KPMG in Bristol.

MHA Monahans’ business recovery and insolvency team works with businesses of all sizes and sectors, providing business support and advice for rescue and turnaround as well as preparing for closure and liquidation.

MHA Monahans said Dan’s experience of working with businesses across the whole of the South West would complement its expertise and knowledge and enable more companies and individuals in the region to access the best advice at the time they need it.

The firm has extended its reach further into the South West following its 2016 takeover of long-established Taunton firm BJ DixonWalsh.

Dan, who will work in MHA Monahans’ Bath office, has experience in all formal types of insolvency including Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVA), administrations, Creditors and Members Voluntary Liquidations (CVL & MVL), bankruptcy, Individual Voluntary Arrangements (IVA) and Partnership Voluntary Arrangements (PVA). He is also a specialist in accelerated marketing campaigns with the aim to avoid an insolvency process.

He has worked across a variety of industry sectors, particularly with small to medium-sized owner-managed businesses and has broad experience in all aspects of insolvency including both corporate and personal insolvency.

He said: “The insolvency process is not always the end of the road for businesses but can sometimes be a chance to look at different ways of working or other factors to turnaround a company.

“Sometimes we will look at creating an accelerated business sale process, or a voluntary arrangement to try and avoid a close down or liquidation situation. We also specialise in solvent liquidations that enable business owners to extract funds in the most tax efficient manner allowing them to pursue other goals and opportunities.

“The MHA Monahans insolvency and business recovery team works closely with other accountants, solicitors and banks to jointly support their clients in times of need and I’m looking forward to working more with businesses across the whole of the South West.”

The firm’s business recovery and insolvency partner Steve Elliott added: “There has been continuing demand for our services from companies across the South West as the region continues to face tough economic conditions and we are delighted to have Dan onboard.

“With his strong track record of advising businesses in distress, he will be key to building our profile across the region and ensuring that companies are aware that there are experienced professionals locally to whom they can turn.”

MHA Monahans has 16 partners and employs 190 people across its offices in Swindon, Bath, Trowbridge, Chippenham, Melksham, Frome, Glastonbury and Taunton.