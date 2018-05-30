GVA boosts public sector advisory team with appointment of former South West RDA director

Former South West Regional Development Agency (RDA) director Ian Thompson has been appointed to the regional office of property consultancy GVA as an associate in its UK public sector advisory.

Ian, pictured, joins GVA in Bristol from the city office of Cushman & Wakefield, where he was also an associate in its UK consulting public sector advisory team.

His appointment to GVA following those of Laura Stamboulieh and Guy Brett and further strengthens the team.

Ian is a real estate strategy and regeneration specialist with more than 30 years’ experience.

He worked at the South West RDA for more than 13 years on major economic development and regeneration programmes in the north of the region, including Bristol & Bath Science Park, Bristol Temple Quay and Bristol Harbourside.

As well as working alongside Laura and Guy across the GVA platform, Ian will be active with clients in the devolved sector, advising combined authorities, local enterprise partnerships and One Public Estate partnerships.

Ian has worked across the local authority, blue light and central government sectors, including managing major regeneration and economic development programmes. He has built an extensive track record advising local enterprise partnerships, enterprise zones and public-private joint ventures.

He has also worked with One Public Estate partnerships to develop collaborative programmes and governance, resulting in secured capacity and land release funding.

GVA senior director Laura Stamboulieh said: “GVA’s strategic advisory offer specialises in helping the public sector to make the most of its real estate assets as well as engage with the private sector to meet its operational and regeneration objectives. Ian’s diverse skills and experience are highly pertinent to creating bespoke solutions that will address the challenges faced by the public sector.”