New partners and legal director strengthen Thrings’ leadership team

Thrings, the Swindon-headquartered regional law firm, has appointed three new partners and a legal director as part of its annual round of promotions.

Natalia Sokolov, Robert Barnes and Alice Altounyan increase the size of Thrings’ partnership to 62, while Rebecca Balmforth becomes the firm’s fifth legal director.

Natalia, who works in the firm’s Bristol office, is a construction specialist who acts for contractors, banks, developers and consultants on a range of non-contentious construction procurement advice, contract preparation and negotiation matters. She is a former chair of the South West branch of the Association of Women in Property.

Robert, who is also based in Bristol, acts for a broad range of national and international clients on commercial property transactions with a particular specialism in secured lending, acquisitions and disposals and development projects.

Alice is a member of Thrings’ South West private property team in Bath and is experienced in all types of transactions involving residential properties, including listed buildings, leasehold sales and purchases, plot sales and purchases, remortgages, assents and transfers of equity.

Commercial property specialist Rebecca, who is based in Thrings’ London office, manages commercial tenancies, landlord and tenant relations, property development, retail lettings and the sale and purchase of real estate.

As legal director – a role introduced by Thrings in 2016 as an alternative to the traditional partner route – Rebecca will also help develop the firm’s commercial property work, manage relationships with key clients and mentor junior fee earners.

All four newly-promoted solicitors will work with colleagues across Thrings’ offices in Swindon, Bristol, Bath, London and Romsey.

The promotions also mark a continuation of Thrings’ commitment to organic growth and follow last month’s appointment of Robyn Rumble, Alexia Aradipiotis and Carys Webb’s as newly-qualified solicitors.

Thrings managing partner Simon Holdsworth said: “Thrings remains fully committed to investing in its staff, and while we continue to attract industry-leading legal experts from outside the firm, we also believe in harnessing the skills of our own talented lawyers and working with them to achieve their individual professional objectives.

“I would like to congratulate Natalia, Robert, Alice and Rebecca, who have consistently demonstrated an ability to understand and respond to their clients’ legal needs. Their promotions not only acknowledge their commitment and contribution to the firm, but also offer them the opportunity to influence its future direction.

“Having recently stated its long-term commitment to clients in the south of England, Thrings is entering the start of the new financial year with a clear strategy. I have every confidence that all four promoted solicitors will excel in their new senior positions while continuing to deliver the high quality legal advice our commercial and private clients have come to expect.”

Pictured: Thrings’ newly promoted partners, from left, Natalia Sokolov, Robert Barnes and Alice Altounyan