Taking a business from good to great. The South West Business Growth summit will show how

Expert insights into sales and marketing, team engagement and building a business into a saleable asset will this Friday show how to take their business to the next level at an event aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises.

The South West Business Growth Summit is being staged by ActionCOACH, the world’s number one business coaching company, and employee engagement experts Engage and Grow at Bailbrook House on the outskirts of Bath.

The summit will focus on four key areas

Moving your mind set. How successful business owners think

Five ways to get your marketing moving

Eight drivers to move your business value up

Getting your team to move as one – engaged teams create value

The £95 attendance fee includes more than £1,000 worth of benefits including

A team engagement survey

A tool to help delegates measure and build the value of their company

Online social media training

A one-to-one business health check with one of the coaches

Delegates will hear – and learn – from ActionCoach UK CEO Vic Ciuffetelli and South West business coaches Peter and Joanne Rolliston, Andy Walter, and Nigel Scott.

Vic, who was global CEO of ActionCoach for 12 years and grew the businesses into 73 countries with 1,200 offices worldwide, will share his philosophy that business should be both profitable and fun.

Vic, who says he has made a lot of money in business but also lost quite a bit, understands the challenges faced by business owners. He will share his business success factors in his no-nonsense and direct style.

The four South West coaches also bring a wealth of experience of helping business owners get better results.

Based in Frome, Trowbridge and Marlborough, they have expertise in business growth, marketing and employee engagement and are all experienced business speakers.