Optimum Professional Services expands legal team with solicitor appointment

Solicitor Alison Griffiths has joined the growing legal team at Swindon-based Optimum Professional Services to head its wills and probate division.

Alison’s arrival means the team at Optimum is now six strong, with plans to expand further. She will be supported in her new role by Sue Williams.

Alison qualified as a solicitor and early on in her career gravitated towards wills and probate, an area she has specialised in for 14 years.

She worked at a number of firms as a locum before joining Optimum Professional Services, which was formed last September through the merger of Swindon accountancy practice Regulatory Accounting and law firm Hoffman Briggs.

It aims to break new ground by offering a range of services under one roof aimed at individuals and businesses.

As it grows, there are plans to add to the portfolio of accountancy and legal services. It has already acquired Swindon accountancy practice Reeves & Co.

Optimum’s legal team also specialises in property law, with Vivienne Hayward heading this division, assisted by Karen Gleed. Dean Webb supports both divisions with accountancy.

Optimum director of legal services Mary Hoffman said Alison’s arrival had strengthened the team ’s wills and probate offering, which also includes lasting powers of attorney, inheritance tax planning, elderly client law, trusts and court of protection work.

“This is a very fast-growing area of our business and we are delighted to take on Alison to head the service,” said Mary. “She has extensive experience in wills and probate and is a great asset to the Optimum team.”

Alison is joining Solicitors for the Elderly, an independent, national organisation of lawyers who provide specialist legal advice for older and vulnerable people, their families and carers. She is also training to be a dementia friend with the Alzheimer’s Society.

She said: “I am very excited to have joined the team at Optimum. We are looking to expand the wills and probate work we do, and there is clearly a need in the region. I particularly enjoy working with elderly people and their families, so we hope to develop this area of our work.”