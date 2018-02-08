Cat charity looking for ‘purrfect’ location for new-style department store

Cats Protection, the UK’s largest feline welfare charity, is on the prowl across the South West for a suitable location for a major ‘department store’ and donation centre to serve the region.

The charity has 120 charity shops nationwide – 19 of them in the South West – with the money raised from them helping around 200,000 cats and kittens every year. But, if it can find the right location, it plans to offer something completely different.

The search is being led by Bristol-based property specialists Williams Gunter Hardwick.

Associate director Steve Cullis said: “Charity shops are traditionally found on the high street – usually in secondary locations. That means they are usually no more than 1,000 sq ft in size and serve a very local population.

“The charity is now looking for up to 6,000 sq ft in a retail park/high footfall location, where it can not only serve a far larger population and offer shoppers a far bigger range of goods, but also make it much easier for supporters to drop off donations.

“With the extra space available, Cats Protection volunteers will also be able to sort donations and send them on to other stores in the region whenever they run out of stock.”

The charity also aims to create an area within the store where potential cat adopters can take the first steps to giving a home to a cat or kitten.

Cats Protection retail acquisition surveyor Paula Tucker said: “This is a really exciting innovation for us. We are looking to make donating more accessible and convenient for our supporters, while reflecting the change in shopping habits by opening for longer.

“Our new, ‘department’ style store will provide an experience for our savvy shoppers who are keen to bag a bargain – and there is also the opportunity to learn a little more about the cats and kittens in our care. Potential adopters can take advantage of our ‘find-a-cat screens’ which will help to match adopters with their purrfect pet.”

Steve Cullis added: “Charity shops have come to play a very big part in modern retailing, helping to drive footfall in many locations – and they are definitely evolving to meet changing needs and tastes. Our search will cover retail parks right across the South West.”

Pictured: One of Cats Protection’s 112 current outlets. The hunt is now on for a suitable location for a major new ‘department store’ and donation centre to serve the South West