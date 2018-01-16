Partner promotion for key player in Grant Thornton’s regional employer solutions team

Accountancy group Grant Thornton has promoted Dominic Merlin-Cone to partner in a move that reflects his success in working in its South regional employer solutions team.

The team advises businesses on all aspects of rewarding and incentivising staff, employment taxes, benefits and global mobility across Grant Thornton’s South region, which takes in Swindon.

Before joining Grant Thornton in 2016, Dominic, pictured, spent 15 years at rival Deloitte specialising in employer solutions, including significant work on management incentive plans.

He has extensive experience of working in the London and regional market providing tax, reward and valuation advice to a wide range of private and listed businesses including AIM and FTSE-listed companies. He is also a qualified solicitor.

In his new role he will lead a large team of specialists across the firm’s five offices in the South region – Bristol, Cardiff, Southampton, Reading and Oxford.

Dominic, who is based in the Bristol office – is a champion of the Cranfield University Executive MBA, which was launched last year as the first Executive MBA programme in England to use the Apprenticeship Levy.

He said: “Our team boasts an integrated offering, with our specialists across all areas of employment able to work closely with our colleagues in audit, tax, advisory and consulting to provide our clients with a truly joined-up service.

“Talent is a huge concern for employers both in our region and nationally and we expect this to be at the forefront of our discussions with our clients this year, with staff learning and development a major priority.

“I look forward to continuing to work with dynamic businesses in the region to support them on their growth journeys and helping them to anticipate their future needs.”

Grant Thornton regional managing partner Louise Evans added: “Since Dominic joined in 2016, he has worked to build a strong and highly skilled team at all levels. He has used his extensive experience to support our clients on all aspects of employment issues and I look forward to seeing this continue in his new role as a valued partner in the firm.”