Trio of appointments puts Optimum Professional Services on course for further growth

Optimum Professional Services, the Swindon-based group formed through the merger last September of accountancy practice Regulatory Accounting and law firm Hoffman Briggs, has continued to expand with three new appointments.

Accountant Michael Blaken has joined Optimum’s accountancy division, supporting the team with its fast-growing client base. Mandy Gibson has also come on board as tax supervisor.

Meanwhile, Optimum’s legal team, which specialises in property law, wills and probate, has also expanded with the addition of Karen Gleed as conveyancing assistant.

Michael, who had worked at Stroud-based accountancy practice GCSD for the past seven years, said: “I really like the idea of working with a firm that offers such a broad range of professional services. If we are working with clients who already trust and know us, it is better for them to be able to access other services we offer rather then send them elsewhere where they may not get such a high-quality service.”

Mandy Gibson previously worked as a tax senior at D&T Accountants in Swindon. She has also worked in the Swindon offices of national firms RSM and Haines Watts and at Banks, the Swindon-based accountancy firm where Optimum CEO Richard Mathews was a director.

Karen Gleed has experience in agricultural as well as residential conveyancing.

Optimum Professional Services, based at Windmill Hill, aims to break new ground by offering a range of services under one roof with services aimed at individuals and businesses.

As it grows, there are plans to add to the portfolio of accountancy and legal services. Recently it took over Swindon accountancy practice Reeves & Co.

Optimum CEO Richard Mathews said Michael, Karen and Mandy were great additions to the team.

“Both the legal and accountancy sides of the business are growing, and our clients are enjoying the fact that they can get a range of services from the same company,” he said.

“We are expanding our team as our client base grows, but at the same time ensuring we offer a quality service across the board.”