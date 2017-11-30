Prestigious festival selection for Swindon-made film exploring mental health

Swindon film production company BALDnHAIRY has been awarded an official selection by Lift-Off Film Festival Global Network for its film EDGE, which will screen at the London Lift-Off next month.

The film, which was selected for viewing from more than 3,000 global entrants, will be scored alongside other contenders by festival goers, with the winner gaining air-time at any of the next 10 Lift-Off global events.

EDGE is a harrowing 11-minute film exploring the themes of perception, mental health and relationships. The one shot continuous film follows protagonist Michael and his conversation with a mystery woman, leading viewers to question both the identities and the surrounding scenario.

Filmmakers Doug Kirby and Billy Rees created EDGE as one of a series of short films on the topic of perception, which they intend to make into feature-length films.

The Swindon-based duo, who have worked together for seven years, chose Bristol as the location for EDGE due to the support offered by Bristol Film Office.

Writer and co-director Billy Rees: “I’m so pleased to finally get to direct one of my screenplays. The team Doug and I have assembled work so well together.

“To be honest, we have so much fun making our films that the recognition is just a bonus. We are very honoured to be in the London line up.”

Doug, who produced and co-directed the film, added: “Lift-Off has been great to us. EDGE is the second film that they have selected for screening, though the first chosen for viewing in the UK.

“Their dedication to highlighting and helping smaller indie production and new filmmakers is brilliant!”

Lift-Off currently has festivals in Manchester, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Tokyo, London and Sydney.

EDGE will be screened at the Art House, Crouch End, London, on Saturday December 9 at 8pm. It introduces 11-year-old Grace Slattery from Swindon in her first professional film. Grace attends the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts at Swindon’s Nova Hreod School.

The BALDnHAIRY team celebrate EDGE’s official selection by the Lift-Off Film Festival Global Network