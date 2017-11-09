Good Energy founder on list of UK’s high-growth innovators

Green energy pioneer Julia Davenport has been included on a list of 100 UK organisations and their leaders that demonstrate excellence through growth, innovation and purpose.

Ms Davenport, who is chief executive of Chippenham-based Good Energy, appears in the second annual Faces of a Vibrant Economy initiative by accountancy group Grant Thornton.

The list has been curated to showcase and celebrate UK businesses, public and third sector organisations that are clearly demonstrating the value of purpose in action.

New research by Grant Thornton suggests that company vision, culture and purpose are key priorities for UK businesses, particularly those demonstrating high growth (at least a 20% increase turnover) over the past year.

Some 35% of the 1,000 mid-market CEOs and business leaders taking part in the survey placed these among their top-five investment priorities. In high-growth businesses, this rises to 40%.

On average, 38% of the businesses surveyed specifically invested in vision as a top-five investment to get to the next stage of growth, this rises to 43% of high-growth firms.

Grant Thornton said this was exemplified by the two Bath area individuals in its Faces of a Vibrant Economy.

Julia Davenport, pictured below, founded Chippenham-based Good Energy more than 17 years ago. It now employs around 350 staff and has more than 72,250 renewable electricity customers and 43,000 carbon neutral gas customers.

It owns the Delabole Wind Farm in Cornwall, the UK’s first commercial wind farm, and owns and operates Hampole Wind Farm, near Doncaster, along with seven solar farms.

She was awarded an OBE for services to renewables in 2013 and in June 2015 was appointed to the board of the Natural Environment Research Council.

Grant Thornton regional practice leader in Bristol Tim Lincoln said: “Faces of a Vibrant Economy is building and shaping a community of people who are inspirational leaders of some of the most exciting and dynamic organisations operating in the UK.

“Our Faces are exceptional leaders, driving positive results against a clearly defined purpose. Their commitment and passion make us want to be like them, to work with them and to learn from them.

“These leaders show us how business can be a force for good in society, how creative approaches to public services and commitment to investing in your people can drive superior results and how passion, coupled with purpose and a great idea can change the world for the better.