Video advert contest for budding young film makers launched by Cardwave Services

A video advert competition for students interested in drama, performing arts, film and media has been launched by Cardwave Services, the Devizes-based pioneer in flash memory products.

The firm, whose products are used in a wide range of devices including mobile phones, digital cameras and notebook computers, is inviting individuals, schools, colleges, drama clubs and film clubs to create a short video advert to promote two of its products.

Called Take 2, the contest extends its original video advert competition launched in May as a large number of students were unable to take part due to end-of-year deadlines.

Cardwave hopes that by extending the deadline for submissions, more young and talented people will get involved. The deadline is now Thursday November 30.

A Cardwave called the competition “a fantastic opportunity for young people to showcase their creative talent while working on a genuine advertising campaign for a globally recognised, award-winning company”.

Four video adverts will be selected with each winning £150 in cash. The adverts will promote SafeToGo, a fully robust, hardware encrypted USB3.0 flash drive ( www.safetogousb.com ), and Data Resus, a data recovery service ( www.dataresus.com )

In addition to the cash prize, the producers of the overall winner will also receive a VIP trip for 25 people to see the Swindon Wildcats ice hockey team play at home this season – with their video shown on the big screen during the break.