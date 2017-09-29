Death announced of chairman of logistics group Wincanton

Logistics group Wincanton today announced the sudden death of its chairman Steve Marshall.
Mr Marshall had been non-executive chairman of Chippenham-headquartered Wincanton since December 2011.
In a message to the London Stock Exchange this morning the group said he had “brought a wealth of the most senior business experience and wisdom to the role”.
It added: “He will be missed by all at Wincanton and by all who knew him. The board’s sincere condolences go to his family.”
Mr Marshall was also non-executive chairman of waste management group Biffa Group.
In a long corporate career he was chief executives of electronics group Thorn and Railtrack Group, having also served as group finance director at both.
Earlier he had worked in a wide range of corporate and operational roles at Grand Metropolitan, Black & Decker, BOC and Burton Group.
As an interim measure, Wincanton’s senior independent director Stewart Oades will assume the role of chairman.
Wincanton is the largest British logistics firm, operating more than 3,400 vehicles and employing 18,000 people across 200-plus sites in the UK, and handling deliveries and warehousing for clients across a wide range of sectors including retail, construction, defence and energy.