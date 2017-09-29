Death announced of chairman of logistics group Wincanton

Logistics group Wincanton today announced the sudden death of its chairman Steve Marshall.

Mr Marshall had been non-executive chairman of Chippenham-headquartered Wincanton since December 2011.

In a message to the London Stock Exchange this morning the group said he had “brought a wealth of the most senior business experience and wisdom to the role”.

It added: “He will be missed by all at Wincanton and by all who knew him. The board’s sincere condolences go to his family.”

Mr Marshall was also non-executive chairman of waste management group Biffa Group.

In a long corporate career he was chief executives of electronics group Thorn and Railtrack Group, having also served as group finance director at both .

Earlier he had worked in a wide range of corporate and operational roles at Grand Metropolitan, Black & Decker, BOC and Burton Group.

As an interim measure, Wincanton’s senior independent director Stewart Oades will assume the role of chairman.