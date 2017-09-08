Second Tech Track 100 placing for Wiltshire firm at forefront of medical technology

A Wiltshire company that spun out of the University of Bath is to appear in a league table of the UK’s fastest-growing private tech, media and telecoms firms for the second time in two years.

Qualasept Pharmaxo, which has developed the UK’s single biggest aseptic clean room, has achieved annual sales growth of 77% over the past three years.

This achievement has helped lift it from last year’s position of 60 th on the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 league table to 55 th place.

The table, which is published this weekend, ranks Britain’s private technology, media and telecoms (TMT) companies with the fastest-growing sales.

Qualasept Pharmaxo, employing 141 staff at its headquarters on the Corsham Science Park, pictured, achieved sales of £93.6m in 2016. Its Bath ASU business prepares specialist medicines individually tailored to patients’ needs, such as chemotherapy doses, while its Pharmaxo division provides traditional pharmacy and hi-tech homecare services.

Earlier this year Qualasept Pharmaxo appeared at number one on c orporate finance firm Catalyst’s inaugural Pharma Fast 50 list of companies.

The firm is the top ranked of just two business from the South West in the Sunday Times Hiscox table. The other is Bournemouth-based Ratio – the firm behind the Choose Wisely website which aims to make it simple for customers to pick financial products.

Other businesses from around Britain in the table include designer fashion website Farfetch, peer-to-peer lending platform Funding Circle and money transfer provider WorldRemit.

Past stars range from travel search engine Skyscanner, which was bought by Ctrip, China’s largest travel company, for £1.4bn last November, to takeaway website Just Eat, now worth £4.2bn.

The Tech Track 100 is sponsored by Hiscox, Barclays, BDO, BGF and N+1 Singer, and compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm.