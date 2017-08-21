Two new joiners bolster Royds Withy King’s residential property team

Regional law firm Royds Withy King has boosted its residential property team with the appointment of two new members.

Solicitor Rebecca Allinson and chartered legal executive Lisa-Marie Keefe have joined the 77-strong department, which advises estate agents, developers, investors and individuals across Wiltshire, Bath, North East Somerset.

Lisa, who is based in the Royds Withy King’s Marlborough office, joined after seven years at Charles Lucas & Marshall solicitors in Swindon, Newbury and Hungerford, while Rebecca worked for The Partnership property solicitors in London prior to joining the firm’s Bath office.

Rebecca is a keen sportswoman who, as well as her degree in law, also has a degree in sport and exercise science – said: “I am excited to have the opportunity to put down roots and develop my career in Wiltshire and North East Somerset.

“I’m able to offer clients a pragmatic and proactive approach to buying and selling property, whether they are looking to get a first foot on the ladder, secure their forever home, downsize, or enhance their investment portfolio.

“I also have experience dealing with re-mortgages and equity transfers. I really enjoy building rapport with clients and agents, making sure everyone is kept informed and minimising the stresses as much as possible.”

Lisa added: “I am delighted to have joined an innovative and progressive firm and look forward to using my knowledge and experience to assist clients with the conveyancing process. I have also worked in private client practice which is particularly useful when dealing with deceased property sales and helping people with the issues associated with this sensitive area.

“Whatever the circumstances, buying and selling properties can be a challenging experience so I try to alleviate some of the pressures by providing practical and timely advice and good communication throughout.”

A full-service UK Top 100 law firm, Royds Withy King employs more than 450 staff across its offices in Swindon, Marlborough, Bath, Oxford and London .