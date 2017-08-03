Swindon firms urged to join roll call of UK’s fastest-growing tech firms

August 3, 2017
By

Swindon’s best tech businesses are being invited to enter a national awards scheme that celebrates innovation and growth among the sector’s fastest-growing firms.

The 2017 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 Awards showcase the country’s dynamic technology ecosystem and the most exciting hi-tech companies.  

Now in their 20th year, the awards rank the UK’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the past four years of revenue growth.

They have also provided a valuable snapshot of the South West tech sector – with companies from the region winning the awards a total of 65 times, with 11 businesses achieving a place in the top 10 rankings and 25 in the top 50.

Last year’s 50 companies generated £884m in total annual revenues, employed more than 7,100 people and recorded an average four-year growth rate of 1,240%.

Winners come from all areas of technology, from internet specialists and digital media, to hardware, software and telecoms. But as technology is evolving, so are the types of businesses taking part in the awards, with 22% of 2016’s winners classifying themselves as fintech. 

Other sub-sectors represented last year included adtech, agritech, biotech, cleantech, edtech, foodtech, fashiontech, healthtech, insurtech, proptech, retailtech and traveltech – reflecting that the awards are open to all tech businesses that deliver innovative products and services to their customers in all industries – so long as the business has its own tech IP. 

Past South West winners include Corsham-based Skyscape Cloud Services, now rebranded as UKCloud, which achieved second place nationally in 2015 with phenomenal growth of 13,391% he highest four-year growth rate for a South West winner

The next highest growth rate for a South West business was in 2000, when Bristol-based marketing software specialist Alterian topped the entire list and was named the overall winner with 12,538% growth.

Bristol-based app developer Mubaloo, Advanced Transport Systems, the innovative firm behind the ULTra Personal Rapid Transit, and picoChip from Bath have each achieved third place in the awards – in 2014, 2008 and 2002 respectively. 

Deloitte South West technology partner Laurence Hedditch, pictured, said: “The South West technology start-up scene is truly fascinating. For the last two decades the UK Technology Fast 50 Awards have celebrated the nation’s most aspirational companies from across the technology landscape.

“This programme is a perfect crystal ball that offers a glimpse into what the future tech scene will look like in the UK and is a great way to recognise and celebrate the dynamic tech businesses we have in the South West.

“The class of 2017 will hopefully follow in the footsteps of previous award winners from the South West such as Mubaloo, Skyscape and Alterian as well as other illustrious alumni including the likes of picoChip, The Book Depository and IntY. I would encourage technology start-ups from Bristol, Bath and all over the South West to apply for what is an excellent opportunity for businesses to showcase their achievements.”

Nominations close on September 8 and winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 16 in London. Award sponsors include Oracle NetSuite and Silicon Valley Bank.

For full details and the entry form visit: www.fast50.co.uk.    

Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 winners from the South West, 1998-2016

Year Ranking Company Category Growth
2015 2 Skyscape Cloud Services Communications 13391%
2014 3 Mubaloo Software 4404%
2014 26 Test and Verification Solutions Software 963%
2012 11 Smart Traffic   Internet 1468%
2011 38 NanoSight   Biotech 809%
2010 39 C4L Internet 823%
2010 50 Gradwell Dot Com   Telecoms 652%
2009 14 Auros   Internet 3294%
2009 44 Gradwell   Internet 726%
2009 28 picoChip Electronics 1171%
2009 15 The Book Depository Internet 2593%
2008 45 Mobile Commerce  Telecoms 590%
2008 3 picoChip Electronics 4483%
2007 24 e2train  Software 1547%
2007 32 Opti-cal Electronics 1271%
2005 45 Nimbus Partner Software 715%
2004 32 Alterian Software 1023%
2004 20 Cramer Systems Software 1432%
2004 28 Goss Interactive Other 1187%
2004 15 IntY Telecoms 1776%
2004 35 Nimbus Partners Software 926%
2004 18 Utility Partnership Other 1677%
2003 26 Advanced Transport Systems Electronics 416%
2003 39 Alterian Software 322%
2003 43 Fasthosts Internet Internet 306%
2003 15 intY Internet 657%
2003 35 Nimbus Partners Software 335%
2003 34 Omitec Group Electronics 340%
2003 32 Star Technology Group Other 350%
2003 4 Utility Partnership Other 1764%
2002 2 Advanced Transport Systems Telecoms 2694%
2002 40 Alterian Software 388%
2002 25 Bowman Power Systems Electronics 606%
2002 11 CPC Computers Hardware 1035%
2002 21 Cramer Systems Software 761%
2002 3 Fasthosts Internet Internet 2456%
2002 22 Inty Teleoms 681%
2002 39 Nimbus Software 392%
2002 29 PNC Telecom Teleoms 559%
2002 41 Sentinel UK Other 385%
2002 34 Star Internet Internet 453%
2002 5 Stilo International Software 1557%
2002 23 Utility Partnerships Other 661%
2001 39 Alterian Software 388%
2001 34 Bowman Power Systems Biotech 592%
2001 16 Cramer Systems Software 1185%
2001 27 PNC Telecom Telecoms 931%
2001 47 Shire Pharmaceuticals Group Biotech 328%
2001 5 The Innovation Group Software 3578%
2001 28 Utility Partnership Other 788%
2000 47 Absolute Computing Internet 345%
2000 1 Alterian Software 12538%
2000 45 Cramer Systems Group Software 375%
2000 18 Gig@Byte Hardware 949%
2000 46 Motion Media Telecoms 351%
2000 43 Wessex Technology Opto-Electronic Products Hardware 382%
1999 12 Audiosoft Software 1140%
1999 19 Motion Media Technology Telecoms 727%
1999 25 Wessex Technology Opto-Electronic Products Other 543%
1998 12 Global Software Services Software 707%
1998 6 Just Results Software 1098%
1998 46 Netcraft Software 265%
1998 10 Oxtel Software 868%
1998 44 Shire Pharmaceuticals Group Software 278%
1998 30 TransEDA Software 363%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments are closed.

ADVERTISE HERE

Reach tens of thousands of senior business people across Swindon & Wiltshire for just £70 a month. Email info@swindon-business.net for more information.