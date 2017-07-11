Bike-to-work quip leads to 86-mile charity ride for RFS colleagues

A joke about cycling to the office resulted in two colleagues from Swindon-based regulatory and compliance consultancy RFS getting on their bikes for a near six-hour trek in support of the town’s Prospect Hospice.

Little did RFS client partner Nathan Cornish, who lives in Cardiff, realise that his humorous comment would lead to him and the firm’s head of marketing raising more than £1,400 for the hospice by cycling the 86 miles from the Welsh capital to RFS’s head office.

Nathan, who takes part in triathlons, said: “I wanted to do something to support the charity and to engage people.

“I had some information through about the cycle-to-work schemes and decided to take it one step further and cycle all the way from Cardiff!”

Head of marketing James Nethercott, also a keen cyclist, offered to join Nathan and the pair set off at 7.30am, riding for just under six hours to RFS’s base in Swindon’s railway quarter – arriving to cheers from their colleagues.

James said: “It was a great ride. A large part of the route was on narrow country lanes and it’s amazing how little traffic you come across. A bike is such a great way to explore the countryside.

“Added to that, people were so generous with their donations and we’d like to thank them. Prospect Hospice is a great charity to be supporting.”

Donations for the cycle ride have so far amounted to £1,400 for the hospice, which has been chosen as the firm’s charity of the year.

The cycle ride is among a number of fundraising events being staged by the team at RFS, including coffee mornings and a tuck shop.

In September, the fundraising will hit new heights when RFS business delivery director Roger Emms joins an expedition to climb more than 19,000 ft to the top of Kilimanjaro.

To make a donation for the Cardiff-to-Swindon cycle ride visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/cardiffswindonbybike

And to make a donation for Roger’s climb visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/rogeremms1kilimanjaro