Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

June 10, 2017
By

Monday 12 June

Finals: Eckoh, Mitie, Motorpoint

AGMs: Ascent Resources, CEPS

EGMs: Eagle Eye Solutions, Europa Oil & Gas, Mitie

Tuesday 13 June

Interims: Autins, Crest Nicholson, Oxford BioDynamics

Finals: Abzena, Ashtead, CML Microsystems, Evgen Pharma, FIH Group, Halma, iomart, Oxford Instruments, Park Group, Telecom Plus, Trifast

AGMs: Action Hotels, Boston International Holdings, Capita, Caspian Sunrise, Chariot Oil & Gas, Hansteen Holdings, IQE, Kingfisher, Merlin Entertainments, REA Holdings, Shield Therapeutics, Soco International, Ted Baker

Economics: Consumer prices index, Retail prices index, Producer prices, House price index

Wednesday 14 June

Interim: Elegant Hotels

Finals: Biffa, Charles Stanley, Enteq Upstream, Norcros, Severfield

Trading statements: Bellway, WHSmith

AGMs: Christie Group, Futura Medical, HSS Hire Group, IGas Energy, Iofina, Manx Telecom, Tax Systems, Touchstar

Economics: Unemployment data, Average earnings

Thursday 15 June

Interim: Safestore

Finals: Consort Medical, Majestic Wine, WS Atkins

Trading statement: PZ Cussons

AGMs: 365 Agile Group, Attraqt, CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings, Cyanconnode Holdings, LoopUp Group, Metals Exploration, Motif Bio, OptiBiotix Health, Serabi Gold, Sprue Aegis, William Morrison

EGM: Amec Foster Wheeler

Economics: Retail sales, Bank of England base rate announcement, asset purchase target, corporate bond target

Friday 16 June

Finals: Real Estate Credit Investments, Record

Trading statements: SThree, Tesco

AGMs: Ergomed, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, MayAir Group, Pembridge Resources, Tesco

Source: Investors Chronicle

 

Comments are closed.

ADVERTISE HERE

Reach tens of thousands of senior business people across Swindon & Wiltshire for just £70 a month. Email info@swindon-business.net for more information.