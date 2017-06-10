Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

Monday 12 June
Finals: Eckoh, Mitie, Motorpoint
AGMs: Ascent Resources, CEPS
EGMs: Eagle Eye Solutions, Europa Oil & Gas, Mitie
Tuesday 13 June
Interims: Autins, Crest Nicholson, Oxford BioDynamics
Finals: Abzena, Ashtead, CML Microsystems, Evgen Pharma, FIH Group, Halma, iomart, Oxford Instruments, Park Group, Telecom Plus, Trifast
AGMs: Action Hotels, Boston International Holdings, Capita, Caspian Sunrise, Chariot Oil & Gas, Hansteen Holdings, IQE, Kingfisher, Merlin Entertainments, REA Holdings, Shield Therapeutics, Soco International, Ted Baker
Economics: Consumer prices index, Retail prices index, Producer prices, House price index
Wednesday 14 June
Interim: Elegant Hotels
Finals: Biffa, Charles Stanley, Enteq Upstream, Norcros, Severfield
Trading statements: Bellway, WHSmith
AGMs: Christie Group, Futura Medical, HSS Hire Group, IGas Energy, Iofina, Manx Telecom, Tax Systems, Touchstar
Economics: Unemployment data, Average earnings
Thursday 15 June
Interim: Safestore
Finals: Consort Medical, Majestic Wine, WS Atkins
Trading statement: PZ Cussons
AGMs: 365 Agile Group, Attraqt, CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings, Cyanconnode Holdings, LoopUp Group, Metals Exploration, Motif Bio, OptiBiotix Health, Serabi Gold, Sprue Aegis, William Morrison
EGM: Amec Foster Wheeler
Economics: Retail sales, Bank of England base rate announcement, asset purchase target, corporate bond target
Friday 16 June
Finals: Real Estate Credit Investments, Record
Trading statements: SThree, Tesco
AGMs: Ergomed, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, MayAir Group, Pembridge Resources, Tesco
Source: Investors Chronicle