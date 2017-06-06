Swindon business group’s novel way to boost holiday reading

Business people short of holiday reading can turn to popular networking group Swindon Business Village for some handy recommendations.

Regulars at the Thursday breakfast networking group have put their heads together and come up with a reading list made up of business-related books as well as a fiction.

From travelogues to business advice books and from thrillers to Dr Seuss, all the titles have one thing in common – they are good reads and accessible to all business people, regardless of the sector they work in.

The idea is the brainchild of business coach Shirley Hensher, pictured right, of Wroughton-based The Change Agent. She said: “Gathering these recommendations has been a fun way to get to know members of the Business Village better as well as providing an insight into their passions and fields of expertise.

“Such a diverse range of titles proves what an interesting and stimulating group the Business Village is.”

Business Village administrator Jo Smyth, pictured below, who runs PR and copywriter consultancy Word Worker, added: “Having suggestions for accessible business-related books is especially useful – there can be no better recommendation on a particular area than from an expert in that field.”

The list of page-turners include How to be a woman by Times columnist Caitlin Moran, chosen by Reshma Field of Ishbel’s Wardrobe and Swindon Will Writing, who describes it as “highly amusing and intelligent”, the classic To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee, selected by Ian Locke, personal trainer and nutritional advisor from Thrive Personal Training, who said, when it was bought for him, that he couldn’t put it down, and Shoe Dog: A memoir by the creator of Nike, by Phil Knight, selected by Joe Stallard of Lodestar Digital Marketing, who said it was fascinating to learn the risks taken to get Nike to where it is today.

Dr Seuss’ Oh, the places you’ll go! was picked by Shirley Hensher. “The best self-help book every written”, she calls it.

The full reading list can be found on the Swindon Business Village website at https://businessvillage.org/.

There are also plans in the pipeline to set up a Swindon Business Village book club.

Business Village meets every Thursday from 7.30am-9am for breakfast and networking at The Campanile Hotel, on Swindon’s Delta Business Park.

The meetings include a mix of presentations, referrals and business problem-solving. The group charges £10 per visit but no membership fee.

To book visit www.businessvillage.org.

Business Village will be taking a break during August – offering a chance for regulars to catch up on their reading.