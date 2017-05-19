Clock ticking for Wiltshire firms to enter region’s first Aerospace Ambassadors Awards

Wiltshire’s aerospace and defence firms are being urged to submit their entries for the West of England Aerospace Forum (WEAF) awards as the deadline fast approaches.

Nominations for the Aerospace Ambassadors Awards – the region’s first – close on June 9, with the winners announced at a celebration dinner on June 28.

WEAF, the leading membership trade organisation for aerospace and defence companies in the South West, has launched the awards to celebrate individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the region’s aerospace and defence industry.

The South West has one of the largest concentrations of aerospace and defence capabilities in Europe, and is the biggest aerospace cluster in the UK worth more than £7bn with leading names in aerospace such as Airbus, Rolls-Royce and GKN.

The awards are free to enter and are open to everyone working in the sector. The six award categories are:

Best Aerospace Design Engineer

Best Young Aerospace Entrant

Best representative of Diversity

Ed Strongman Legacy Award

Best Aerospace Customer Service

Best Aerospace Media Ambassador

The winners will be selected by an independent panel of recognised experts from across the region’s aerospace and defence industry.

WEAF chief executive Simon Young said: “The South West’s aerospace sector contains some of the brightest and most talented individuals in engineering today. These awards are designed to celebrate the sector’s unsung heroes and shine a spotlight on their outstanding achievements.

“We’ve had some impressive submissions already but with less than a month to go to the entry deadline, the clock is ticking, so please don’t let talent and achievement go unrecognised – get nominating now!

“And if you’re in aerospace engineering and the sector, don’t miss out on an exceptional opportunity to network and celebrate – book your place at what promises to be an inspiring and uplifting evening.”

Headline sponsors include Clevedon-based SKF Aerospace – which specialises in the design and manufacture of high technology self-lubricated plain bearings for aerospace and industrial applications.

Individual award sponsors include Airbus, Castlemead Insurance, Bridgwater & Taunton College, Smith and Williamson Holdings, Trowers and Hamlins and Aro PR and Marketing.

The awards dinner takes place at Bristol Museum.