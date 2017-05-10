Tobacco group finance director joins Avon Rubber’s board

Wiltshire specialist manufacturer Avon Rubber has ended its six-month search for a new finance director by appointing tobacco group Imperial Brands’ director of finance, planning & reporting to the role.

Nick Keveth, pictured, who joins the Melksham-based group on June 1, worked at Bristol-based Imperial Brands (formerly Imperial Tobacco) for 12 years in a number of roles, including finance director sales & marketing, director of accounting, forecasting & tax and interim investor relations director.

Avon, which makes gas masks and respirators for the military and emergency services and rubber products for the global dairy industry, said he would bring “substantial listed company and acquisition experience” to the job

Prior to joining Imperial, Nick Keveth worked for global accountancy group PricewaterhouseCoopers (now PwC) for 14 years in audit and advisory roles.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and holds a degree in Mathematics from the University of Cambridge.

Avon’s interim group finance director Paul Rayner will step down from the board on June 1 but will remain at the group for a two-month handover period. Mr Rayner has been in the role since November 30 last year when group finance director Andrew Lewis stepped down after eight years at Avon.

In a statement, Avon’s board thanked Mr Rayner for his “commitment and invaluable contribution” during the interim period.

Group chief executive Paul McDonald said: “I am delighted to welcome Nick to Avon. He brings significant skills and experience to the group which will help us build a better, stronger business in line with our long-term growth strategy.”