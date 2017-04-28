SCISYS earns ‘game-changing’ place on Met Police’s supplier framework

Shares in specialist IT firm SCISYS rose today after it revealed it had won a place on the Metropolitan Police’s new supplier framework – a move it described as a “game-changer” in is relationship with the force.

Chippenham-based SCISYS, which provides highly specialised software and IT services to organisations across the space, defence, media and government sectors, is one of just seven firms chosen by the Met for its Solution Provider Framework (SPF).

Its shares rose by nearly 6% this morning following the announcement.

SCISYS said it had secured the place “following an intense procurement process”. SPF expects to have a pipeline of £30m from the Met and can also be used by other UK police forces, parts of the Greater London Authority, and by partner organisations such as Transport for London.

It is expected that up to 16 projects will be active at any given time and that up to 10 projects will be commissioned annually. The total value of the framework over its four-year duration, including all potential participants, is estimated at between £250m and £350m.

SPFs have become popular in government for managing huge, expensive IT projects at a time of lower public spending – although they have been criticised for being ineffective by some parts of the IT industry and not delivering value for money.

SCISYS divisional director Andy Whitehead said: “This is a potential game-changer for SCISYS in the MPS (Met). Our long-standing relationship with the MPS gives us a great platform to bring benefits to their business through this new framework. We look forward to discussing their needs and helping the MPS make London the safest global city.”

SCISYS CEO Klaus Heidrich added: “Being on MPS’s Solution Provider Framework as one of only seven suppliers is excellent news. It shows that SCISYS is a highly-regarded player in this market, and underpins our ambition to grow our UK business in this area”.

SCISYS said the framework was designed to enhance current arrangements and fill the gap between other government frameworks and lengthier, more complex European procurement processes. It provides a rapid route to market while still maintaining ongoing competitiveness.

The group employs nearly 450 staff across its offices in Chippenham, Bristol, Leicester and Reading and two in Germany,