ICAEW annual dinner to hear behind-the-scenes stories on Brexit night from Jeremy Vine

Broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Vine will be the guest speaker at this year’s ICAEW West of England’s annual dinner – one of the most popular events in the region’s business calendar.

More than 400 business figures and guests from the accountancy, professional services and wider business community will attend the dinner, which takes place at Bristol’s new Ashton Gate conference centre on April 27.

Long-time supporter regional law firm Thrings is again sponsoring the event along with Bristol-based Brunel Professions, the national independent professional indemnity broker, which is sponsoring for the second year.

Jeremy Vine will share stories from behind the scenes on Brexit night with guests as well as other anecdotes from throughout his longstanding career in radio and TV.

He said: “In the past few years Bristol has attracted more and more attention as a key regional economy, regularly topping the national ‘best city’ lists for where to live and work.

“It’s no surprise that its financial and professional services sector is thriving as a result of this and I am very much looking forward to meeting some of the ICAEW West of England members at the dinner.”

While a key social and networking opportunity, the dinner also acts as a catalyst for the industry to discuss the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and what can be done to address these.

ICAEW West president Duncan Stratford will speak at the dinner about the current business landscape in the South West and the outlook for the coming months, as well as highlighting the work of The Prince’s Trust.

The dinner will fundraise for the organisation, which supports and mentors disadvantaged young people, for the 11th year running.

Ahead of the dinner, Duncan Stratford will be joined by Thrings managing partner Simon Holdsworth and Brunel Professions business development director Jon Filer in a visit to The Prince’s Trust’s regional base in Bristol to meet with some of the young people who the charity has helped.

Jon Filer said: “The annual ICAEW West dinner provides a unique opportunity for professionals from across the business community to come together, but also to join forces for the greater good, raising money for an important cause. Brunel Professions is delighted to be sponsoring the dinner once again this year.”