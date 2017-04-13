New directorship created for expanding Swindon lead generation businesses

Swindon-based lead generation companies The Business Generation Group (TBG) and VHO have created the new job of sales and marketing director to underpin their ambitious expansion plans.

Martin Dugan, pictured, who has been with the firms for five years as head of operations, has been appointed to the role with the senior leadership team – Paul Richards, Hayley Tyler and Liz Trembley – taking over the operational business responsibilities.

TBG specialises in high-end lead generation and appointment setting while VHO offers a similar service, specifically for business-to-business technology companies.

The businesses – part of the same group as long-standing Swindon company Field Recruitment – have recently invested in new cutting-edge software which allows them to offer a range of packages ideal for both start-ups and SMEs to multi-national corporates.

Martin said: “I am really enthused about the new role and looking forward to getting stuck in.

“My focus will be on generating new business for both TBG and VHO, and handing that over to our senior leadership team and account managers. I am already working on an additional offering to SMEs, that is very exciting and will enable a simple but effective method of getting smaller businesses in front of their ideal clients for a fraction of what they may already be paying.

“As I have worked for many years on the operational side, I know our clients inside out. This puts me in a very strong position as I know exactly what and how we deliver to the highest of standards and how to maximise any campaign for a client.”

MD of all three businesses, Lee Marner, said Martin’s appointment was great news for TBG and VHO.

“Martin has a natural talent to quickly ascertain what a client’s pain points are and deliver a robust, scalable solution,” he said

“He is a very well-connected individual within the lead generation and appointment setting arena and this will enable him to push the business forward and hit the group’s revenue targets for 2017 and beyond.”

TBG Group act as an extension to their clients’ marketing function, with a core strength in engaging with senior level decision makers running telemarketing campaigns, such as lead generation and appointment setting; email marketing; bespoke data creation; data cleansing; and market research.