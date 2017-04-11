Hitachi Capital firms up relationship with Field Recruitment

Swindon recruitment firm Field has continued its strong link with finance business Hitachi Capital (UK) by remaining a preferred supplier for the second consecutive year.

Field has retained its coveted place on Hitachi’s preferred supplier list, filling commercial roles at the company’s bases in the UK, in Newbury.

Hitachi Capital (UK) has provided innovative finance packages for consumers and businesses more than 30 years. Originally set up to service manufacturers, it now caters for consumers, brokers and businesses of all sizes and specialities across the UK.

Field service delivery manager Andrea Saunders, pictured, said: “We began working for Hitachi Capital in 2015 when they were looking for a recruitment company in the Swindon area, particularly to help source commercial roles.

“In particular, they liked our social media reach. We love working with Hitachi Capital and are looking forward to forming an even closer relationship as we go into our second year.”