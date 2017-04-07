Engineering firm beats other bidders to acquire sought-after industrial unit

A shortage of quality industrial property in the region led to competitive bidding for a sought-after unit on a popular business park.

Family-run metal fabricating firm De Marchi Engineering beat off stiff competition to acquire the long leasehold interest of Unit 1 Bumpers Way in Chippenham after property agents Alder King and Strettons invited bids due to strong interest in the property.

The 10,155 sq ft semi-detached warehouse/industrial building with office space is close to De Marchi’s existing workshop on Bumpers Farm and giving the firm much-needed additional production, storage and office space.

Previously occupied by The Gym, it was refurbished before De Marchi moved in. The firm, which was established by Richard Collins in 1993, has made significant investments recently in new equipment and the new premises will enable it to grow further.

It specialises in stainless steel, mild steel and aluminium fabrication services

Alder King Swindon partner James Gregory said: “There is a shortage of good quality commercial units, particularly those with a yard. As a result, we had significant levels of interest from a wide variety of prospective purchasers and lessees.

“We’re delighted to have helped facilitate the expansion of this successful local business while also securing a positive outcome for the vendor.”

De Marchi director Paul Collins added: “Following a period of sustained growth in recent years, we made a commitment to develop our technical expertise and customer offer through investment in new premises and equipment.

“With our new unit conveniently located close to our existing workshop, we are now equipped to deliver this. We’re confident that we will see a return on our investment as we progress through 2017.”