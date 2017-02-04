Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

February 4, 2017
Monday 6 February

Final: Randgold Resources

Trading statement: easyJet

Economics: New car registrations

Tuesday 7 February

Interim: Mattioli Woods

Finals: BP, Plus500, St Modwen Properties

Trading statements: Bellway, FirstGroup, Michael Kors, Quotient, UDG Healthcare

AGMs: Conygar, Dewhurst, Numis, UDG Healthcare

Economics: BRC like-for-like sales, Halifax house prices

Wednesday 8 February

Interims: Dunelm, Hargreaves Lansdown, Redrow

Finals: GlaxoSmithKline, Rio Tinto, Smurfit Kappa, Tullow Oil

Trading statements: Atkins (WS), Severn Trent, Sophos, Victrex

AGMs: Daily Mail and General Trust, Grainger, Schroder European REIT, Victrex

EGMs: Drax, Global Energy Development

Thursday 9 February

Interims: Ashmore Group, Frontier Developments

Finals: Henderson, Smith & Nephew

Trading statements: Dairy Crest, DFS Furniture, Enterprise Inns, Grainger, Pennon, Tate & Lyle, Thomas Cook

AGMs: easyJet, Enterprise Inns, Paragon Group of Companies, Premier Asset Management, Thomas Cook

EGM: Pan African Resources, SVG Capital

Economics: RICS house prices

Friday 10 February

Trading statements: Aon, Electrocomponents, Greene King, Quantum Pharma, S&U, Shaftesbury

AGMs: Keras Resources, Shaftesbury

EGMs: Kromek, Punch Taverns

Economics: Trade figures, Industrial production, Manufacturing output, Construction output, NIESR GDP estimate (January)

Source: Investors Chronicle

 

