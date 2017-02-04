Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

Monday 6 February
Final: Randgold Resources
Trading statement: easyJet
Economics: New car registrations
Tuesday 7 February
Interim: Mattioli Woods
Finals: BP, Plus500, St Modwen Properties
Trading statements: Bellway, FirstGroup, Michael Kors, Quotient, UDG Healthcare
AGMs: Conygar, Dewhurst, Numis, UDG Healthcare
Economics: BRC like-for-like sales, Halifax house prices
Wednesday 8 February
Interims: Dunelm, Hargreaves Lansdown, Redrow
Finals: GlaxoSmithKline, Rio Tinto, Smurfit Kappa, Tullow Oil
Trading statements: Atkins (WS), Severn Trent, Sophos, Victrex
AGMs: Daily Mail and General Trust, Grainger, Schroder European REIT, Victrex
EGMs: Drax, Global Energy Development
Thursday 9 February
Interims: Ashmore Group, Frontier Developments
Finals: Henderson, Smith & Nephew
Trading statements: Dairy Crest, DFS Furniture, Enterprise Inns, Grainger, Pennon, Tate & Lyle, Thomas Cook
AGMs: easyJet, Enterprise Inns, Paragon Group of Companies, Premier Asset Management, Thomas Cook
EGM: Pan African Resources, SVG Capital
Economics: RICS house prices
Friday 10 February
Trading statements: Aon, Electrocomponents, Greene King, Quantum Pharma, S&U, Shaftesbury
AGMs: Keras Resources, Shaftesbury
EGMs: Kromek, Punch Taverns
Economics: Trade figures, Industrial production, Manufacturing output, Construction output, NIESR GDP estimate (January)
