Retail asset services appointments at Cushman & Wakefield’s regional office

The South West office of property agents Cushman & Wakefield has made two appointments to its retail asset services team.

Caroline Cubbin joins the Bristol-based team as a senior surveyor while Melissa Woolston has been taken on as an estates technician.

Caroline has four years’ experience, incorporating two years’ property and asset management experience. She arrives from rival JLL’s Bristol office where she worked across a variety of asset classes on behalf of local property investment companies and national clients.

In her new role she will be responsible for managing retail assets across the South West on behalf of national clients.

Melissa joins the team from the Bristol office of international law firm Osborne Clark, where she was a commercial property paralegal. At Cushman & Wakefield she will provide support to the surveyors in the retail asset services team, reviewing tenancy documentation and ensuing databases are kept up-to-date.

The Cushman & Wakefield retail asset services team manages 62 shopping centres and retail parks across the UK.

Retail asset services associate Jessica Steevens said: “Our retail asset services team manages a number of high-profile retail schemes across the South West, including Regent Arcade in Cheltenham, Guildhall in Exeter and Yate Shopping Centre and we have recently been appointment to manage Castle Place in Trowbridge.”

Head of Cushman & Wakefield’s Bristol office, Tim Davis, added: “Our commitment to growth in Bristol allows us to continue to service our very strong client base at a local level, but with the strength of Cushman & Wakefield’s national and international reputation as market leaders in commercial property real estate.”

Pictured, from left: Melissa Woolston and Caroline Cubbin