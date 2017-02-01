Networking group does the business with donations for two Swindon charities

A pair of Swindon charities are better off to the tune of £400 thanks to a donation from networking group Business Village.

Community garden project TWIGS and youth charity Inner Flame were each given £200 from Business Village, which meets every Thursday in Swindon for breakfast and networking.

Business Village secretary Jo Smyth said the donation arose because of the success of the networking group.

“Since Christmas in particular, our group is attracting more and more business people each week. We are run on a not-for-profit basis, so when we saw we had some spare money in the kitty, we decided to make these donations,” said Jo, who owns PR agency Word Worker.

Inner Flame runs courses for 16-25 year olds to help them develop essential skills needed for both independent life and work. It also delivers the Prince’s Trust team programme in Swindon.

TWIGS, based in Cheney Manor, helps support people with mental health, drug and alcohol related problems. This year, for the first time, it has taken on people who have dementia.

Inner Flame founder and trustee David Wreathall said: “We really appreciate this donation from Business Village. It will go towards some of the activities we do to enrich the experience of the young people we work with, for example a trip some of them went on recently to the House of Commons.”

TWIGS fundraiser Chris Loveday said the money would go towards helping establish part of the garden for cut flowers to be used for weddings.

Jo added: “We picked these charities because David and Chris are regulars at Business Village and have been coming to the group for the past nine years.”

Business Village meets each Thursday at The Campanile Hotel, on the Delta Business Park, Swindon, from 7.30-9am. The group charges no membership fee and £10 per visit. All are welcome. To book, visit www.businessvillage.org