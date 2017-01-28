Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

Monday 30 January
Interims: Conviviality, Filtronic
Final: Porvair
AGM: Ixico
Tuesday 31 January
Interims: Alumasc, NWF
Finals: Ocado, Oxford Biodynamics
Trading statements: Britvic, Carpetright, CYBG, Greencore, Intermediate Capital, Pentair, SCS, SSE
AGMs: Britvic, C4X Discovery, Greencore, Infrastrata, John Lewis of Hungerford, Servoca, Stride Gaming, Sunrise Resources, Tertiary Minerals
EGM: GCP Student Living
Economics: GfK consumer confidence, Net consumer credit, Net lending secured on dwellings, Mortgage approvals, M4 money supply
Wednesday 1 February
Finals: Centamin, Low & Bonar
Trading statements: AG Barr, Qinetiq, TalkTalk Telecom
AGMs: Future, Imperial Brands, Redhall, Tharisa
EGM: Stanley Gibbons
Economics: Markit UK PMI manufacturing survey
Thursday 2 February
Final: AstraZeneca, Royal Dutch Shell
Trading statements: Aberdeen Asset Management, Compass, Cranswick, Delphi Automotive, Gattaca, Glencore, Johnson Matthey, Vodafone, Zoopla Property
AGMs: Aberdeen Asset Management, Avon Rubber, Compass, On The Beach, Zoopla Property
EGM: Vislink
Economics: Markit/CIPS UK construction PMI survey, Bank of England interest rate announcement, asset purchase target, corporate bond target, inflation report
Friday 3 February
Final: Beazley
Trading statement: International Consolidated Airlines
AGMs: Brewin Dolphin, Cerillion
Economics: Markit/CIPS UK services PMI, composite PMI, Official reserves
Source: Investors Chronicle