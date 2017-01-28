Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

January 28, 2017
Monday 30 January

Interims: Conviviality, Filtronic

Final: Porvair

AGM: Ixico

Tuesday 31 January

Interims: Alumasc, NWF

Finals: Ocado, Oxford Biodynamics

Trading statements: Britvic, Carpetright, CYBG, Greencore, Intermediate Capital, Pentair, SCS, SSE

AGMs: Britvic, C4X Discovery, Greencore, Infrastrata, John Lewis of Hungerford, Servoca, Stride Gaming, Sunrise Resources, Tertiary Minerals

EGM: GCP Student Living

Economics: GfK consumer confidence, Net consumer credit, Net lending secured on dwellings, Mortgage approvals, M4 money supply

Wednesday 1 February

Finals: Centamin, Low & Bonar

Trading statements: AG Barr, Qinetiq, TalkTalk Telecom

AGMs: Future, Imperial Brands, Redhall, Tharisa

EGM: Stanley Gibbons

Economics: Markit UK PMI manufacturing survey

Thursday 2 February

Final: AstraZeneca, Royal Dutch Shell

Trading statements: Aberdeen Asset Management, Compass, Cranswick, Delphi Automotive, Gattaca, Glencore, Johnson Matthey, Vodafone, Zoopla Property

AGMs: Aberdeen Asset Management, Avon Rubber, Compass, On The Beach, Zoopla Property

EGM: Vislink

Economics: Markit/CIPS UK construction PMI survey, Bank of England interest rate announcement, asset purchase target, corporate bond target, inflation report

Friday 3 February

Final: Beazley

Trading statement: International Consolidated Airlines

AGMs: Brewin Dolphin, Cerillion

Economics: Markit/CIPS UK services PMI, composite PMI, Official reserves

Source: Investors Chronicle

 

 

