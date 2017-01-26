Sound move for music academy as it takes space in town centre

The Swindon branch of the Academy of Music and Sound, which trains aspiring musicians and music industry professionals, has relocated to a vacant town centre office building.

The move to 1 Milton Road, which took place this week, gives the Academy improved teaching and rehearsal facilities and better access to public transport for students travelling from outside of Swindon.

It will also open up opportunities for students to perform at events and venues in the town centre.

The Academy was previously based in the Bentley Centre on Stratton Road.

Its new building has undergone a refit ahead of the official opening next Monday and now features dedicated vocal, drums, guitar and bass classrooms, rehearsal rooms, a live performance room, fully equipped recording studio and an Apple iMac suite as well as a kitchen and student lounge.

The Academy has signed a new 10-year lease on 4,933 sq ft on the round and first floors of the building.

Property agency Alder King’s Swindon office acted for the building’s private landlord. Partner James Gregory said: “We’re delighted to have helped facilitate this move which will provide enhanced teaching and rehearsal facilities for students and staff, and enable them to contribute to the musical life of the town centre.”

The Academy of Music & Sound was unrepresented in the move.