New trustee takes up post on Carer Support Wiltshire’s board

Carer Support Wiltshire (CSW) has appointed former Lloyds Bank senior manager Ged Montgomery as a new trustee on its board.

Ged, pictured, leads the corporate fundraising team for Julia’s House and is a key figure in raising money to build Wiltshire’s first children’s hospice.

With 30 years’ experience in a range of senior management and executive roles for Lloyds Banking Group spanning sales, marketing and operations, he brings a wealth of business and fundraising experience to the CSW board.

He said: “I was surprised to learn of the fantastic work that CSW does for the many unpaid carers within Wiltshire so when the opportunity arose to become a trustee on the board I was delighted to take this on.

“I now hope to be able to pass on my many years of corporate experience for the benefit of this excellent charity.”

CSW supports around 13,000 unpaid carers in Wiltshire out of more than 47,000 in the county.

A carer is anyone who cares, unpaid, for a family member or friend who cannot manage without their support. They might look after someone with a physical disability, long-term health condition, mental health issue or a problem with substance misuse.

While many take on the role without question, they are often unprepared for the impact on their own life and health. Caring for someone can be rewarding – but it can also be challenging and for many, isolating and lonely.

CSW chief executive Catharine Hurford said: “With a board that boasts a diverse range of experience and background, all underpinned by direct and indirect caring experience, we are now better placed than ever before to take advantage of the opportunities that are available while recognising the challenges facing health and social care and the voluntary and community sector in Wiltshire.

“2017 will be a year when we move to exiting new ways of working, ensuring we reach out to more carers – the three in five of us who at some point in our lives will be a carer – in order to deliver our mission to ensure all unpaid carers are supported, their voices are heard and the fantastic contribution they make to our communities is properly valued.”

Visit www.carersinwiltshire.co.uk for more information.