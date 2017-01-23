Commitment to apprenticeships earns CentraHeat place in prestigious UK Top 100 list

Heating and plumbing firm CentraHeat, based in Royal Wootton Bassett, has received national recognition for its commitment to apprentices.

The firm appears in the prestigious Centrica Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer list compiled annually by the National Apprenticeship Service and which recognises excellence in businesses that employ apprentices.

After a tough selection process the most exceptional apprenticeship employers from all the National Apprenticeship Awards employer categories go forward to feature on the list. The latest version was announced last week at the National Apprenticeship Awards in London.

Last October CentraHeat was runner up in the Small Business Employer category of the South West Regional Apprenticeship Awards.

The National Apprenticeship Awards list showcases the breadth of employers who now offer apprenticeships.

CentraHeat was set up in 2011 and has grown from a sole trader to a limited company employing 11 people – growth supported and sustained by apprenticeships. Of its seven engineers, three were taken on as apprentices.

CentraHeat founder and managing director Lee Flanagan, pictured, said: “To be in the Top 100 list is a real honour, and an endorsement of our strategy of employing apprentices. I trained as an apprentice, so could see the value in nurturing home-grown talent.

“Employing apprentices has enabled the company to grow with minimal external investment. Our apprentices are trained to our high standards and are great ambassadors. Indeed, the programme’s success has given us the confidence to keep to our growth plans.”

National Apprenticeship Service director Sue Husband added: “The Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer list 2016 demonstrates clearly the impact apprentices can have on an organisation. Apprentice employers are creating opportunities for individuals to gain the skills and knowledge needed to succeed, up to degree level, while working and earning.

“These Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers are making a difference to the lives of their apprentices by investing in their future. In return, apprentices are helping employers to develop a skilled, qualified workforce to build a stronger economy.