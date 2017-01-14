Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

Monday 16 January
Trading statements: Ashmore, Ibstock, Rio Tinto
AGMs: Kennedy Ventures, Nu-Oil and Gas
Economics: Rightmove house prices
Tuesday 17 January
Final: Elegant Hotels
Trading statements: Cairn Energy, City of London Investment Group, Greggs
Economics: Consumer price index, Retail price index, Producer prices, House price index
Wednesday 18 January
Interim: Best of the Best
Final: Watkin Jones
Trading statements: Burberry, Diploma, Experian, Hochschild Mining, Premier Foods, JD Wetherspoon
AGMs: Diploma, Game Digital, Guscio, Majedie Investments
Economics: Employment data, Average earnings
Thursday 19 January
Interim: NCC
Final: Chemring
Trading statements: British Land, Brown (N), Evraz, Halfords, Moneysupermarket.com, Pets at Home, Royal Mail, Workspace
AGM: Cardiff Property
EGM: Cardiff Property
Economics: RICS house prices
Friday 20 January
Trading statements: Bonmarche, Close Brothers, Record
AGMs: Avacta, Character
Economics: Retail sales
Source: Investors Chronicle