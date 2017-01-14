Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

January 14, 2017
Monday 16 January

Trading statements: Ashmore, Ibstock, Rio Tinto

AGMs: Kennedy Ventures, Nu-Oil and Gas

Economics: Rightmove house prices

Tuesday 17 January

Final: Elegant Hotels

Trading statements: Cairn Energy, City of London Investment Group, Greggs

Economics: Consumer price index, Retail price index, Producer prices, House price index

Wednesday 18 January

Interim: Best of the Best

Final: Watkin Jones

Trading statements: Burberry, Diploma, Experian, Hochschild Mining, Premier Foods, JD Wetherspoon

AGMs: Diploma, Game Digital, Guscio, Majedie Investments

Economics: Employment data, Average earnings

Thursday 19 January

Interim: NCC

Final: Chemring

Trading statements: British Land, Brown (N), Evraz, Halfords, Moneysupermarket.com, Pets at Home, Royal Mail, Workspace

AGM: Cardiff Property

EGM: Cardiff Property

Economics: RICS house prices

Friday 20 January

Trading statements: Bonmarche, Close Brothers, Record

AGMs: Avacta, Character

Economics: Retail sales

Source: Investors Chronicle

 

