Associate joins Cushman & Wakefield’s South West office in healthcare sector role

International property agency Cushman & Wakefield has appointed experienced healthcare sector specialist Sophia Sham as an associate in its South West office.

Sophia, pictured, joins the firm’s UK healthcare advisory team in Bristol. Her arrival further boosts the team, which was formed in April last year and has already valued or advised on assets worth more than £1bn.

Sophia has considerable experience and expertise in the sector in the South West. She started her career in 2012 by joining Edward Symmons’ healthcare, hotel and leisure team, focusing on healthcare across the South West and Wales.

Following Edwards Symmons’ acquisition by Lambert Smith Hampton in 2015, she worked exclusively in healthcare, undertaking feasibility studies and providing valuation advice on new developments and existing assets.

Most recently Sophia was part of the Savills’ healthcare team in Bristol, providing valuation and consultancy advice to lenders, operators and developers across the social care, retirement and primary care sectors.

Head of Cushman & Wakefield’s healthcare advisory team, Martin Robb, said: “Sophia’s arrival means we now have four dedicated and specialist professionals in our team. Her experience means she’s ideally placed to hit the ground running and help keep up our momentum.

“When we started trading 10 months ago our aim was to build the best team offering the best service to the best clients, initially on the advisory side and then on transactions. Thanks to James Hanson and Tom Robinson, who joined from JLL and Savills respectively, we achieved this. Now with Sophia’s experience in valuation and consultancy across the whole of the healthcare spectrum, we’re ideally-placed for continued growth.

“We have already valued or advised on over £1bn of asset value, inspecting over 10,100 registered beds in the long-term care sector. Our clients include banks, private equity investors, REITS (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and operators.

“We advise on a diverse range of projects from private hospitals to diagnostics clinics, GP surgeries, care homes, NHS Trusts, local authorities and specialist care facilities.

“The long-term demographic changes we will see across the UK and Europe mean our growth prospects are excellent.”

Sophia Sham added: “My four years’ experience has confirmed to me what I thought at the outset of my career – that the healthcare sector is a truly exciting sector to work in and destined to continue growing rapidly. I want to capitalise on this so joining the Cushman & Wakefield team, which feels exactly the way I do, is absolutely perfect for me.”

Healthcare advisory is part of Cushman & Wakefield’s UK valuation & advisory team.