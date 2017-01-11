New partner for Morris Owen as firm looks for more growth

Swindon accountancy firm Morris Owen has appointed Dave Marshall as a partner – increasing its partner numbers to five.

Dave, pictured, took up his new role with effect from January 1. He joined the firm in 2004 as an accounts trainee and qualified as a chartered accountant five years later.

He has spent the past few years managing and growing a portfolio of clients and is looking forward to taking his career to the next stage.

He specialises in new business start-ups and cloud accounting but also has a wealth of experience with more established businesses.

He said: “We have such a great team here at Morris Owen. This allows us to give specialist advice to a vast range of businesses in a friendly and approachable way. I am delighted to be a key part of that team.”

Morris Owen, which was formed in the 1930s, provides a wide range of tax, accountancy and specialist financial services including audits, payroll, strategic planning, forecasting and business advice.

Its clients range from Swindon-based cable harnessing firm Westwire, Shrivenham-based specialist sensors manufacturer Baumer to Little Peco, a Swindon-based firm designing trendy clothes for under-fives.