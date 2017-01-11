Experienced director takes on MD role at three of Swindon entrepreneur’s firms

Swindon-based entrepreneur Andrew Careswell has recruited Lee Marner, a former director with recruitment company C&D Group, as managing director of three of his companies.

Lee, who spent 10 years at Swindon town centre-based C&D, will focus on the growth and management of specialist telemarketing business VHO, lead generation firm The Business Generation Group (TBG) and Field Recruitment, which specialises in industrial, commercial and professional sector jobs.

Andrew will continue to run his two other businesses – corporate culture and performance measuring consultancy Robian Global, and Tenant Screening, which provides a vetting service for landlords and letting agents across the UK.

Lee has retained his share of Swindon-based construction recruitment firm Clifton Shard.

Lee said: “Andrew and I have a shared vision around how modern businesses should ethically operate and having assessed Field Recruitment, VHO and TBG I am genuinely confident that organic and farmed growth will occur in all three businesses. We have great staff and clients who will help us meet our ambitious targets for 2017 and beyond.”

Andrew added: “Lee is the right person to take over the reins as he brings unrivalled knowledge and connections, both locally and nationally. I have no doubt that he will take us to the next level. The teams are thrilled that Lee is joining us and are looking forward to enjoying the journey with him.”