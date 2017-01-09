Swindon’s ethical firms urged to enter South West Fairtrade Business Awards

Swindon firms that put ethical responsibilities at the heart of their business are being urged to enter the South West Fairtrade Business Awards.

Now in their fifth year, the coveted awards champion businesses that demonstrate commitment to using and promoting fairtrade and supporting fair and ethical business practices.

The awards are free to enter. Applications close on January 31. All businesses that meet the fair and ethical criteria are rewarded with an e-logo, certificate and seats at the awards ceremony. Winners of each category receive a unique trophy designed by Bristol Blue Glass.

In total 68 businesses from across the South West achieved bronze, silver and gold awards last year.

There are seven categories:

Best Fairtrade Office

Best Fairtrade Retailer – single product

Best Fairtrade Retailer – multiple products

Best Fairtrade Café or Restaurant

Best Fairtrade Accommodation or Conference Centre

Best Fairtrade University or College, sponsored by Triodos

Best Fairtrade Advocate Award, sponsored by SWTUC

The best Fairtrade Business 2017 is selected from the winners of these categories.

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday March 10 between 11.30am and 2pm at Bristol Cathedral.

The Fairtrade Brunch at the ceremony will be provided by Zaytoun, which specialise in fairly traded products from Palestine, and there will also be an opportunity for business-to-business networking. Swindon Business News’ sister title Bristol Business News will again be media partner of these prestigious awards.

A spokesman for last year’s winner of the Best Fairtrade Office Award, Minuteman Press, said: “Winning the award was the most wonderful way for the team to be recognised and meant so very much to all of us personally.

“Our association with Fairtrade has drawn positive comments, clients and suppliers expressing the desire to work with us having recognised our deliberate actions in choosing to work with and promote Fairtrade. The award has attracted additional business, which is a delightful bonus.”

Fairtrade guarantees a fair and living wage for small scale farmers in developing countries, as well as a social premium to benefit the wider community, to be spent on healthcare, education, clean water and more.

Fairtrade standards also guarantee environmental protection of local ecosystems and rainforests, as well as strict controls on waste, carbon emissions and water use. Fairtrade is an excellent anti-poverty tool as well as supporting sustainable farming methods across the globe.

To enter visit: http://www. bristolfairtrade.org.uk/ftba17

Pictured: Last year’s winners with, centre, ethical beauty and wellbeing expert Liz Earle MBE, who hosted the event. Photo by Jon Craig @joncraig.co.uk