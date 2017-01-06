Another record year forecast at Bristol Airport as it prepares for 8m passenger numbers

Passenger numbers at Bristol Airport are expected to reach 8m for the first time this year as it continues to build on 2016’s record of just over 7.5m.

The airport this week confirmed it had achieved its seventh consecutive year of growth last year by handling more than three quarters of a million extra passengers – an 11.3% year-on-year increase.

The number of direct routes from the airport also grew – reaching 117 for the first time with both charter and scheduled airlines contributing to the increase. The airport now serves destinations across 30 countries – including 16 capital cities.

During 2016 easyJet, Ryanair and bmi regional launched new routes with destinations including Sofia, Bucharest, Venice, Nantes and Turin.

Flights to hub airports such as Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Munich and Frankfurt also remained strong, the airport said, as passengers used them to make onward connections to long-haul flights.

To meet the needs of the expected 8m passengers this year, work is now underway at the airport on a £2.3m project which will increase the number of passport control points from the 10 to 17.

Due to open in April, it will include 10 of the latest ePassport gates which provide a safe, secure and speedy alternative to the conventional border control process.



The work will also enlarge the immigration hall, which will be redesigned to create a more welcoming environment and streamline the border process for passengers.

The improvements are part of the airport’s £24m west terminal extension, including enlarged meet-and-greet and baggage reclaim zones, and a new duty free store for arriving passengers.

Other development projects include a new Silver Zone reception, expanded car parking and additional aircraft stands.

Airport chief executive officer Robert Sinclair said: “These figures demonstrate that demand for air travel to and from the South West and South Wales continues to grow, with more passengers than ever making Bristol their airport of choice.

“We expect this trend to continue throughout 2017, and the improvements we are making to the whole airport will further enhance the experience for our passengers this year.”

The airport, which is owned by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, is the UK’s ninth busiest and the fifth largest outside London. Planning permission is in place for further expansion to allow it to handle 10m passengers a year.



Last October the airport called on the government not to overlook the role played by regional airports in growing the UK’s economy following its long-delayed decision to support a third runway at Heathrow.