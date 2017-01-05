Christmas sales hit record high at Swindon’s Designer Outlet centre as shoppers hunt down bargains

Post-Christmas bargain hunters racked up record business for Swindon’s Designer Outlet retail centre, with sales on December 27 soaring by 37% compared to the same day in 2015.

The extended Christmas retail period helped the 123-store centre, pictured, managed by McArthurGlen, achieve its best festive figures ever. Over the full eight-week Christmas trading season, sales were 14% up on 2015.

Christmas Eve sales were up by a fifth year on year, which McArthurGlen attributed to the ‘man-dash’ of last-minute present buying by men.

However, the ‘extra’ bank holiday on December 27 due to Christmas Day falling on a Sunday turned out to be a particular boost for the centre’s shops – which typically offer brands at discounts of up to 60%.

Big spenders hunting for bargains at the centre meant that while footfall was up 25% year on year, sales shot up by 37%.

New Year’s Eve was another strong trading day with takings across the centre up 23% compared to the same day last year.

Best selling items in centre throughout December were denim, leisure equipment and sportswear, according to McArthurGlen.

Centre manager Tina Cumpstey said: “The centre’s strong Christmas trading performance has rewarded us with a positive start to the New Year.

“Due to the extended Boxing Day bank holiday and New Year’s Eve falling on a weekend, families have been able to shop for longer as well as enjoy the many elements that make the outlet more than just a retail destination, such as our range of restaurants, children’s play area and in-centre activities.

“Our festive events including Santa’s grotto, Christmas gifting village, reindeer visits and new store openings, such as Hamleys, have also been a great hit with visitors.”

The centre’s Christmas trading performance is likely to be in contrast to high streets across the UK, with anecdotal figures suggesting some store chains struggled with lower sales.

While key figures from industry body the British Retail Consortium have not yet been released, clothing and home furnishing giant Next – traditionally viewed as a retail bellwether – reported sales down 0.4% in the run-up to Christmas.

The Designer Outlet was opened by specialist developer McArthurGlen in 1997 in buildings that made up part of Swindon’s former railway works.

A second phase was added in 1999 and a third in 2015 which increased its retail space to 250,000 sq ft.