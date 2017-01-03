New year, new venue for growing business networking group

Leading monthly business networking group Rekindle is on the move for 2017 as it looks to increase its business support offering.

The group, which attracts around 50 individuals from across Wiltshire and Gloucestershire, will be based at the Royal Agricultural University in Cirencester, with its first meeting on January 20.

The format for the group, which previously met at Cirencester’s Stratton House Hotel, will remain the same – with lunch, presentations and networking – but founder Virginia Stourton, pictured, is keen for the emphasis to move further towards business development.

“Our new venue will better suit our purpose, which is to be more than just a business networking group but to provide a really supportive structure for new and established business,” said Virginia, who has run international interior design businesses Colour Counsellors for 30 years.

“We launched our business support package earlier this year and having a new venue will help cement this in the minds of our members and visitors.”

The package includes a variety of benefits for businesses, all based on the experience of Rekindle founders and members.