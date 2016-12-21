Wincanton wins contract to develop new London warehouses for IKEA

IKEA has awarded a four-year contract to logistics group Wincanton to help it develop two new distribution centres in London.

The announcement of the deal on the London Stock Exchange triggered a leap in Chippenham-based Wincanton’s share price to a five-year high.

Wincanton is to provide operational development and support for the two new warehouses, part of IKEA’s multi-channel distribution growth strategy.

Wincanton will lease and fit-out the warehouses, which combined will have more than 500,000 sq ft of space. One centre will be south of the River Thames and one north.

IKEA, the largest home retail brand in the UK, is the latest retail chain signed up by Wincanton.

Earlier this year it signed a number of major contracts including a five-year contract to manage DIY chain B&Q’s distribution centres, the renewal of a five-year contract with Sainsbury’s to support its supermarket and convenience stores across England and Wales, a three-year agreement for transport logistics with Halfords Retail chain and the renewal of its food distribution contract with the Co-op for a further five years.

The firm operates more than 4,000 vehicles and employs 15,500 people across 200-plus sites in the UK.