More growth at Bristol Airport as easyJet and Ryanair launch new summer destinations

Three new destinations will be introduced to Bristol Airport’s route map next year as its two leading low-cost airlines continue to expand their operations at the airport.

EasyJet is to launch flights to the Ionian island of Kefalonia, pictured, and the Croatian city of Pula from next year while rival Ryanair is to start a twice weekly service to Zadar, also in Croatia, at the end of March.

The new easyJet routes will take to 62 the number of routes it operates from Bristol. The airline, the airport’s largest operator, is to base a 14 th aircraft at Bristol Airport next summer as it continues to grow its network. The additional aircraft will also enable it to increase frequencies on flights to popular destinations.

Kefalonia flights will start on April 22 and operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays during summer with fares starting from £30.49 one-way.

Kefalonia, which will be the eight Greek destination serviced by scheduled flights from Bristol, is known for its picturesque beaches , traditional fishing villages and tavernas.

The flights Pula, on Croatia’s Istrian Peninsula, will also be a summer service, operating every Saturday from May 27 and with fares starting from £35.49 one-way.

They take to four the number of Croatian destinations, including Ryanair’s Zadar service.

EasyJet UK commercial manager Ali Gayward said: “We’re really pleased to announce these two new beautiful destinations to our network from Bristol Airport and we are confident they’ll be very popular with our passengers.

“With these two new routes, easyJet now flies to 62 destinations across Europe and beyond from Bristol Airport. It’s one of the biggest bases in our network and we’re committed to ensuring we continue to provide the best service and choice of destinations to our passengers in the South-West.”

Ryanair’s Bristol summer 2017 schedule includes 31 destinations. Along with Zadar it will also operate new summer services to Bucharest (twice weekly) and Venice Marco Polo (four times a week).

In total the Irish budget airline, which has four aircraft based at Bristol, expects to carry 1.7m passengers on its flights to and from the airport next year – a period when the airport expects to handle nearly 8m passengers in total and nearly 120 destinations.

Ryanair head of communications Robin Kiely said: “We are pleased to add a new Zadar route to our Bristol summer 2017 schedule, which will operate twice weekly from the end of March. Our Bristol summer 2017 schedule includes 31 routes in total, including new summer routes to Bucharest and Venice Marco Polo and extra flights to Warsaw, which will deliver over 1.7m customers p.a. and support 1,300 jobs at Bristol Airport.”

Fares on the Bristol-Zadar route are on sale from £24.99 for travel in April.

Bristol Airport head of aviation Peter Downes added: “We’re delighted that easyJet are continuing to grow their network at Bristol Airport with the addition of these two fabulous destinations. EasyJet’s continued expansion of their Bristol base is a real vote of confidence in the region.

“We are also delighted with the announcement of the new Zadar route. This destination takes the Ryanair network at Bristol to over 30 routes, offering customers in the South West and Wales more choice than ever before.