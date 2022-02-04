Two team heads appointed as directors at BLB Solicitors following expansion of their departments

BLB Solicitors, the regional law firm with an office in Swindon, has promoted the heads of two of its team members to directors.

Caroline Entwistle and Sarah Loveless joined the firm in 2019 and 2020 respectively, although both have practised in the area for many years.

Caroline, pictured right, who works in BLB’s Bath office as head of commercial property, has considerable experience in dealing with a broad range of property matters.

She joined BLB from Keystone Law, where she was a consultant solicitor, and previously worked in the Bath head office of Royds Withy King, having trained in Bath at Mogers (now Mogers Drewett).

She said: “I am thrilled to have been asked to join BLB’s board, which is a very forward-thinking and inclusive team.

“The firm’s values align with my personal goals and ambitions and I am greatly looking forward to working alongside the existing directors.”

Sarah, pictured right, who heads the firm’s private client team from its Trowbridge office, joined from Bath private client law firm Burningham & Brown.

She said: “I am delighted to become a director at this exciting time for BLB, working closely with the new joint managing directors Catherine Smith and Richard Bowater.

“The private client department is expanding and going from strength to strength. Indeed, we have recently welcomed two new senior solicitors to the department, Rebecca Broom in Bath and Justine Alford in Bradford on Avon.”

Richard Bowater praised both new directors, saying: “We are thrilled that Caroline and Sarah have agreed to join our board.

“Both have led the successful expansion of their respective departments over a short period of time and are highly thought of across the business and in the wider area. We are excited to start putting their ideas and processes in place.”

Catherine Smith added: “Sarah and Caroline bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our management team, with a focus on providing a high level of client care.

“We are delighted to welcome them both and look forward to working more closely with them as BLB continues to expand.”

BLB also has offices in Bradford on Avon, Bristol and Almondsbury.