Youth Adventure Trust charity to benefit from Goughs Solicitors’ half-price Will-writing scheme

Wiltshire law firm Goughs Solicitors is offering to write not-for-profit and discounted Wills next month as part of its charity-of- the-year partnership with the Youth Adventure Trust.

Single and joint Wills will be offered at a 50% discount by Goughs, with all proceeds going to the Youth Adventure Trust, the charity that uses outdoor adventure to empower young people from Wiltshire to fulfil their potential and lead positive lives.

The scheme means that a single basic Will will costs £175 plus VAT, with a married Will costing £225 plus VAT.

Goughs has seven offices across Wiltshire, including in Chippenham, Corsham, Calne and Devizes.

The Trust said these towns were among those where the young people it helps come from, adding that Goughs shared its values of accountability, excellence, engagement, trust and teamwork.

Goughs will also encourage people taking art in its Wills offer to include a gift to Youth Adventure Trust in their Will.

The Trust said by doing this they would be leaving the gift of adventure to inspire young lives.

The Trust’s Youth Adventure Programme, pictured, which spans three school years, helps up to 360 young people a year to develop these key skills through the challenge of outdoor adventure.

It said this was a genuinely life-changing opportunity, giving young people the chance to build resilience, develop confidence and learn skills that will last a lifetime.

Each young person is supported to build on their personal strengths through our individualised support and feedback, enabling them to become reflective, see their abilities and challenge themselves to develop in the ways which will help them in the long term.