Founder of purpose-before-profit PR agency listed among UK’s 100 top female entrepreneurs

Communications agency founder Natalie Sherman has been named as one of the UK’s most inspirational and dynamic female entrepreneurs.

Natalie, pictured, who launched Corsham-based social-first consultancy Naturally Social in 2015, is among the businesswoman in the f:Entrepreneur ‘#ialso100’ campaign.

Staged by Small Business Britain, a leading champion of UK small firms, f:Entrepreneur was launched in 2017 to highlight the stories of amazing female business owners and help provide inspiration and role models across the wider small business community.

Now in its fifth year, it offers a host of events and training and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability and confidence.

Natalie said: “I always wanted my company to put purpose before profit and to have community at the heart of it, and for my ethos to be recognised by this national campaign is just amazing.

“It’s an incredible achievement and I hope it inspires the next generation of female entrepreneurs to help them grow, so they too can make a difference to the communities they live and work within.”

The f:Entrepreneur ‘#ialso100’ line-up particularly sets out to showcase trailblazing female founders who lead businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.

Many of the businesses featured in this year’s campaign also demonstrate a huge commitment to the environment by championing sustainability.

Alongside her community work with Wiltshire Digital Drive – a scheme set up to bridge the digital divide by getting laptops to schools, charities and individuals who do not have access to technology – Natalie was also chosen for her mission to achieve social good, demonstrating how positive change can be created through the digital world.

Small Business Britain and f:Entrepreneur were founded by Michelle Ovens CBE, who is also the director of Small Business Saturday UK.

Michelle said: “Congratulations to Natalie and all of the brilliant female entrepreneurs featured in this year’s #ialso100.

“It is so vital that we recognise and celebrate the phenomenal contribution that women running businesses are making across the UK, and the far-reaching, positive impact they are having, not just on the economy, but on wider communities too.

“The past few years have been hugely challenging for small businesses, yet despite this female entrepreneurship continues to grow and flourish in the UK, and is very much at the heart of the UK’s recovery.”