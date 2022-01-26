Royds Withy King confirms its merger with London firm will go ahead in May

Law firm Royds Withy King, which has an office in Bristol, has confirmed it is to merge with London practice Goodman Derrick on May 1 in a move that will boost its corporate and real estate offering.

The two firms announced they were in talks about a possible combination last October.

At the time they released a joint statement saying the discussions were progressing positively and a further announcement would be made when a formal agreement to merge is reached.

The merged firm, which is to be called RWK Goodman, will continue to trade from Royds Withy King’s offices, including its headquarters in Bath and its London base.

Goodman Derrick’s office in St Brides Street in the City of London will close.

The merged firm will have around 360 specialist lawyers – roughly a third of them based in London.

Royds Withy King managing partner Graham Street will continue in that role in the enlarged firm with Goodman Derrick’s senior partner Edward Hoare and chief operating officer Mark Jones joining its executive committee.

Graham Street, pictured, said: “This merger is a significant step forward for both firms. For Royds Withy King it strengthens our position as a Top 100 UK practice enhancing and significantly extending the breadth and depth of expertise and specialist services available to clients, particularly in the areas of corporate and real estate.”

Edward Hoare added: “It was clear from the outset that both firms shared a similar culture and strong focus on exceptional client service.

“The merger is great news as it extends the range of specialist services available for the benefit of both firms’ clients, and creates significant opportunities for growth and development.”

Royds Withy King currently employs around 520 people, including 70-plus partners, providing a wide range of services, from corporate and commercial to family and private client law, across a number of key sectors.

The Lawyer UK200 table of leading law firms ranked it at 93rd in its 2021 edition, with revenues of £36.9m.

Single-office firm Goodman Derrick, which has 20 partners leading a team of 90, was at number 171 in the table with revenue of £14.2m.

RWK Goodman would be placed at 74th in the table.

Goodman Derrick was founded in 1954 by Lord Goodman, who later became a key figure in British politics, including as solicitor and advisor to Prime Minister Harold Wilson. He was also chairman of the Arts Council.

Its core services range from corporate and corporate transactions, commercial contracts, employment law, real estate and construction to dispute resolution and wealth and family.

Royds Withy King was formed in September 2016 through the merger of Bath-headquartered Withy King with single-office city of London practice Royds.