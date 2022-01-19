National role for JLL South West director as it focuses on regeneration and sustainability

International property agency JLL has promoted its Bristol office lead director Simon Peacock to head of regions, giving him responsibility for its 10 regional offices across the UK.

Simon, pictured, will also join JLL’s UK executive board while continuing to oversee the firm’s South West and Wales regions, which are served from offices in Bristol, Exeter and Cardiff.

Simon, who was in his previous role for just over five years, started his career in property with Colliers (then called Colliers Erdman Lewis) as a project manager in 1994, going on to join King Sturge’s Bristol office just under three years later.

As project management partner he helped grow the firm’s UK-wide project management business.

Shortly after King Sturge merged with JLL (then called Jones Lang LaSalle) in 2011 he became lead director for its South West offices.

Simon, who takes up his new role on 1 February, said: “I have been fortunate enough to work across a number of regions during my time at JLL and look forward to using this experience to help drive change and innovation across the country.

“Over the next year we will continue to focus on regeneration, sustainability, growing our residential business and continuing to build our key client accounts.”

Following Simon’s appointment, former head of regions and the Midlands, Ian Cornock, is taking on a new role as head of the firm’s regeneration growth initiative.

JLL sees this an important focus for its UK business as it seeks to advise clients on delivering economic, social and environmental value for towns and cities through new real estate projects.

Stuart Smith will take over as lead in the Midlands.